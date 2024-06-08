Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 42,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,417 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $308,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,189. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

