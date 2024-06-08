Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 46 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.03. The company had a trading volume of 924,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.73. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

