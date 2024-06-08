Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.04.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

