Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Shares Down 14.3%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.