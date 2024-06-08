Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOWL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,922,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

