Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 859 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $5,656,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 69,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,406. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

