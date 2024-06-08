Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,187,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,569,000 after purchasing an additional 515,500 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 42,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. 6,045,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

