Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. 593,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,094. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

