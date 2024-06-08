West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

WFG opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

