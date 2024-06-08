Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 2,078 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,548,491,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,548,491,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,324,184. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.