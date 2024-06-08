Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 559,910 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 559,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,473,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:SAH traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.54. 183,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

