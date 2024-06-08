Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,488,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.14. The company had a trading volume of 684,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,779. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

