Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,465,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,836,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 257,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

BMY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,665,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

