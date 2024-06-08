Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $33.52 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,767 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Innospec by 29,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.25. 77,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.