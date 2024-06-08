Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $62.89 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dollar General worth $62,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. 2,252,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

