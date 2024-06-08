Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 19,167 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.01% of Banner worth $37,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,949. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

