Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 207,619 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Equitrans Midstream worth $57,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,982,000 after acquiring an additional 260,924 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,573,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $50,093,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,941,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

