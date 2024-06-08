Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.0 %

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. 854,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

