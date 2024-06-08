White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NiSource by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,563. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

