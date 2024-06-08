White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,555 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $124,553,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,119,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $73,999,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 3,976,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

