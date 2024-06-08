White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 214,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

