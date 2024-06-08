White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,600 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after buying an additional 878,933 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 354.2% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 824,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 643,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 127.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,898,000 after acquiring an additional 599,728 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 474,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $25,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $45.43. 835,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.