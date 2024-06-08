White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. 8,128,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.