White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.