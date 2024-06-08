White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 231,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,799,000 after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $845.58. 1,593,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $512.50 and a 12 month high of $850.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.43. The company has a market capitalization of $375.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

