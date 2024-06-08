WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.06

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.03 million and approximately $11.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003489 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007517 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210169 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

