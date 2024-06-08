Wrapped eETH Price Hits $3,825.20 on Top Exchanges (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for $3,825.20 or 0.05520248 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $8.80 million and $22.53 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,443,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,441,187.74515059. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,828.30377399 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $15,029,162.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

