XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,228.86

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,228.86 ($15.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,580 ($20.24). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,558 ($19.96), with a volume of 55,737 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.94) to GBX 1,950 ($24.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.68) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.22), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,200.74). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
