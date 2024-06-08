XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,228.86

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,228.86 ($15.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,580 ($20.24). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,558 ($19.96), with a volume of 55,737 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.94) to GBX 1,950 ($24.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.68) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,453.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,230.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42.

In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.22), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,200.74). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

