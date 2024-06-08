Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 69,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 29,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. The company had a trading volume of 873,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

