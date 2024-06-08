Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

