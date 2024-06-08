Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after acquiring an additional 125,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.



