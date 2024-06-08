Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $23.65 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $386.21 million and approximately $53.48 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.65 or 0.00034079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

