ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Shares of ZK stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.