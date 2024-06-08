ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 1.2 %
About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
