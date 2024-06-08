Zentry (ZENT) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zentry has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $191.47 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,438,067,297 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,436,826,487.17292 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03705814 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $29,731,058.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

