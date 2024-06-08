Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $149,556.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $149,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

