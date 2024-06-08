Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $381.98

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.98 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.17). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.97), with a volume of 64,147 shares traded.

Zotefoams Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The stock has a market cap of £257.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,789.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.50.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,684.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zotefoams Company Profile

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($9,127.07). In other Zotefoams news, insider David Stirling sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.73), for a total value of £656,250 ($840,807.17). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($9,127.07). In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,159 shares of company stock worth $7,579,806 and sold 136,649 shares worth $71,767,368. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

