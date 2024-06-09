1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE decreased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,693 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.4 %

FLWS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.