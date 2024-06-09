130,000 Shares in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Bought by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Galapagos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 173.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Galapagos Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.