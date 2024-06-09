1,590 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,434 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

