16,999 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 138,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,740.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,740.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 1,238,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,247. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

