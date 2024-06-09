1,730 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $197.21. 557,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,372. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

