203,401 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,471,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %
SNOW traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.41 and a one year high of $237.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.