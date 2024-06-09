203,401 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %

SNOW traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.41 and a one year high of $237.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,824,446.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.