23,915 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

