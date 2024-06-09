2,471,921 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,471,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.26% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,082,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,648,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

