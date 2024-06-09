2,519 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

