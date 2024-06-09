31,646 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.0% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.