32,471 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $536.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $539.62. The company has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.