3,325 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.