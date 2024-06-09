3,704 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,954,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

