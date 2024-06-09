4,568 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Purchased by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,114,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,014,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,317,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 641,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,170. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

